Vote for Indy Parks to receive $20,000 grant

INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out to vote for Indy Parks to win a $20,000 grant to help fund an improvement project.

It’s the final stretch for the national Meet Me at the Park contest which runs through Sunday, April 30.

“We all know parks help us live healthier more active lives, and are essential to our city’s wellbeing,” said Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks. “Anytime we can get people motivated about a park contest, we know they are equally as motivated to support our 210 parks.”

The contest’s winner and chosen project will be announced in early May.

You can submit your vote here.