Several Days with April Showers and Thunderstorms

Posted 4:48 pm, April 25, 2017, by

So far April has been mild and dry with monthly rainfall over an inch and a half below average. A major weather pattern change is on the way and our rainfall deficit will be eliminated by this weekend. Two weather systems will affect us this week and bring several rounds of April showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible this weekend and a flash flooding threat may even emerge by Sunday. We’ll also see a major cool down once the rain ends early next week.

We’ve had above average temperatures and below average rainfall this month.

Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the month.

Several days of rain are likely this week.

 

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

Thunderstorms develop Wednesday night.

Rain is likely through early Thursday.

Thunderstorms will re-develop Friday afternoon.

Periods of rain are likely through the day Saturday.

Periods of rain are likely through the day Sunday.

Up to three inches of rain is likely by early next week.

