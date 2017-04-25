× North Carolina woman faces federal charges in cyber-stalking case involving Indiana family, various Indiana universities

INDIANAPOLIS – After five years of threats, stalking, and harassment, a woman in North Carolina is facing federal charges. She’s accused of stalking and threatening an Indiana woman for years.

Shamonique Ferguson, 21, is accused of engaging in a pattern of internet threats. The complaint charges Ferguson with extortionate communication, mail threats, and interstate stalking between December of 2016 and April of 2017. The threats involved an Indiana family, three Indiana University campuses, Ivy Tech, and a business in Fishers.

It all began when the victim received a Facebook friend request back in 2012. At the time, the victim was just 13-years-old.

That simple friend request quickly took a nasty turn when she began receiving threats after a fight on Facebook that quickly escalated into Twitter messages and phone calls.

The victim cut off communication and changed her phone number, but it didn’t stop there.

The harassment picked back up in December 2016. According to court documents, Ferguson began sending death threats through the mail. She threatened to send a pipe bomb to the victim’s residence and to commit violent acts at the victim’s place of employment, a family entertainment center in Fishers.

She also mailed various items to the victim and her family, including an item that contained bodily waste and threats to kill the victim.

Court docs show she Ferguson also called in threats to Ivy Tech and Indiana University campuses in Bloomington, Kokomo, and Fort Wayne. She accused the victim of wanting to blow up the school and kill everyone.

Investigators say Ferguson also made more than two dozen false emergency calls to Hamilton County dispatchers making claims of “medical emergencies, a fire and even reports of sexual and animal abuse” at her home.

Ferguson even called the national human trafficking hotline, claiming the victim was being trafficked by her father.

In an interview, Ferguson told investigators she believed the victim was making false reports about her online, saying, “That’s why I attacked her.”

Ferguson faces up to 15 years in federal prison if she is convicted. She’ll be in court in North Carolina tomorrow.