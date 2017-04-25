Neighbors concerned about drivers blowing intersection stop signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An east side man is pleading for drivers in his neighborhood to follow the rules of the road.

Ernie Shearer watches every day as people blow through the three stop signs in front of his house.

“We’ve got a lot of kids out here, so it’s really getting concerning for us,” said Shearer.

If every car just rolled through these subdivision stop signs, Shearer says that only would make him a happy man.

“Cars come through this residential neighborhood at a pretty high rate of speed and they’ll just blow through the stop sign,” said Shearer.

Shearer showed a video of the problem to councilwoman Susie Cordi.

“I have never seen anything like that, that blatant,” said councilwoman Susie Cordi. “I mean to just blow it like that and not care!”

Sunday night at 7:25 p.m., Shearer set up his own camera, out of sight of the drivers.

In a fifteen minute period, more than 40 cars go through the intersection. Only nine stop, 13 come to a rolling stop, 22 flat out run the intersection.

“It was unbelievable,” said Cordi.

Cordi was even more floored by what happened when CBS4 went out there during the time kids are dropped off from school. In full view of marked station cars and a camera, more than a dozen cars blew through the stop sign.

“It makes me angry and scared for the kids,” said Cordi.

Two of these three stop signs were put in about a year-and-a-half ago. Some people say that’s the problem.

Drivers just aren’t used to them. According to one neighbor, they don’t need the signs at all.

“We need more speed limit signs!” exclaimed Jack Tussinger. “Not stop signs!”

Jack Tussinger admits to sometimes running the stop sign himself from time to time. He says the neighborhood hasn’t ever needed them, just more reminders to slow down.

But stop signs are what’s there now.

Emails show IMPD has sent a few officers to the intersection at Shearer’s request over the last couple months, ticketing six drivers on Monday.

Tussinger believes a better use of resources would be enforcing the speed limit or finding a way to force people to watch their speed.

“See that’s been a big thing over on my brother’s side of town, over on the west side,” said Tussinger. “They put in speed bumps to slow them down. And that seems to work a lot better than stop signs everywhere.”

Cordi along with councilwoman LaKeisha Jackson, are working with DPW to see if they can find a solution to the problem.

A traffic study could show whether a speed bump would help.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” said Shearer. “All I know is that we have a lot of kids in the neighborhood and we have a very dangerous intersection at the end of a blind curve.”

He hopes councilwoman Cordi and IMPD can help find a solution before someone gets hurt.