Man wanted for robbing northeast side CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are asking for the public to help them identify a man wanted for robbing a northeast side CVS.

Officers say the black suspect entered the store in the 3800 block of North German Church Road at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2017.

The man then reportedly approached the counter with items for purchase and pulled out a cooler carrying a black semi-automatic handgun. That’s when police say he laid the gun on the counter and demanded all the cashier’s money.

The suspect reportedly placed the money inside the small black soft cooler and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.