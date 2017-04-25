Man transported to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in back

Posted 7:05 pm, April 25, 2017, by

Police on scene of stabbing on St. Peter Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the back on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called the scene in the 1200 block of St. Peter Street around 5:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers tell CBS4 the victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. His identity and age have not been provided at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

