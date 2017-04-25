× Man accused of shooting IMPD officer’s home, patrol car strikes plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man accused of shooting into the home an Indianapolis police officer as the officer’s wife and son slept inside has agreed to plead guilty in that case.

Twenty-eight-year-old March Ratney reached a plea agreement earlier this month under which he would plead guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Prosecutors agreed to drop a criminal recklessness charge.

Ratney’s plea deal calls for an eight-year sentence. A judge will consider the plea agreement on May 1.

A request for comment was left for Ratney’s attorney.

Ratney was arrested last July for allegedly firing several shots into the home and patrol car of an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer, his wife and 10-year-old son were not injured in that shooting.