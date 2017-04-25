Man accused of shooting IMPD officer’s home, patrol car strikes plea deal

Posted 10:52 pm, April 25, 2017, by

March Ratney

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man accused of shooting into the home an Indianapolis police officer as the officer’s wife and son slept inside has agreed to plead guilty in that case.

Twenty-eight-year-old March Ratney reached a plea agreement earlier this month under which he would plead guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Prosecutors agreed to drop a criminal recklessness charge.

Ratney’s plea deal calls for an eight-year sentence. A judge will consider the plea agreement on May 1.

A request for comment was left for Ratney’s attorney.

Ratney was arrested last July for allegedly firing several shots into the home and patrol car of an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer, his wife and 10-year-old son were not injured in that shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s