IMPD responds to school bus crash on city’s northwest side

Posted 9:06 am, April 25, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are responding to the scene of a school bus crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 block of West 86th Street near the intersection of North Payne Road and West 86th Street.

It is unknown at this time how many children are on the bus and whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

