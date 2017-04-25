× IMPD investigating allegations of inappropriate relationship between IPS high school teacher, student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a male teacher and female student at Arlington Community High School. The allegations were made on Friday, April 21.

IPS released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The district is aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a male teacher and female student at Arlington Community High School reported on Friday, April 21, 2017. All of the necessary reports were filed immediately to CPS and Title IX. This case is now under investigation by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.”

IPS Police Chief Steve Garner says the case has been given to IMPD Sex Crimes Division because of their expertise in retrieving evidence from phones.