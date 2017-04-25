× Former Indiana officer charged with four counts of rape

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A former northern Indiana police officer is accused of raping a woman who did not have the mental capabilities to give consent, WSBT reports.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas K. Jackson, 51, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of rape.

He is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a LaPorte County woman whose “diminished mental capabilities” left her unable to give consent.

Jackson resigned from the Michigan City Police Department on March 14, which is around the time an investigation into the alleged crimes occurred. The sheriff’s office says Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek requested the investigation.

Jackson was being held Tuesday in the LaPorte County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.