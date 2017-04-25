× Flags to be flown at half-staff for Indiana Marine who died in training exercise

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags at state facilities in Jennings County to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of a Hoosier Marine who died earlier this month.

Lance Cpl. Jacky Ray Koenig Jr. died during training on April 9 in Okinawa, Japan. The governor asked Jennings County businesses and residents to lower their flags to recognize Koenig’s “courageous service and devotion to duty.”

Koenig, 20, was born in Bakersfield, Calif., but grew up in North Vernon. He is a 2014 graduate of Jennings County High School, where he was a member of the track, cross country and wrestling teams.

Koenig joined the Marine Corps in 2015 and was stationed at California’s Camp Pendleton before being deployed to Camp Butler in Okinawa.

He is survived by his parents, Jack Koenig Sr. and Patricia Espinosa Koenig of North Vernon.

Funeral services are scheduled for noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 525 Hayden Pike, in North Vernon. Koenig will be laid to rest in Vernon Cemetery with full military graveside rites from the United States Marine Corps.