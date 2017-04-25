Extensive ramp repair and paving to begin next week along I-65 in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin one-at-a-time closures of Interstate 65 ramps at Main Street/Greenwood and Whiteland Road next week for milling, patching and paving operations. Work is part of the $84 million construction project on I-65 between Greenwood and Franklin.
The following is a tentative schedule of ramp restrictions. No two ramps will be closed at the same time. Inclement weather can push operations back.
MONDAY, MAY 1
- SB I-65 northwest ramp at Main Street: daytime milling, then reopen
- SB I-65 southwest ramp at Main Street: daytime milling and patching, then reopen
- SB I-65 southwest ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving begins at 9 PM, then reopen
TUESDAY, MAY 2
- NB I-65 southeast ramp at Main Street: daytime milling and patching, then reopen
- NB I-65 northeast ramp at Main Street: daytime milling and patching, then reopen
- SB I-65 northwest ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving, then reopen
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
- SB I-65 northwest ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling and patching, then reopen
- SB I-65 southwest ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling, then reopen
- NB I-65 southeast ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving, then reopen
- NB I-65 northeast ramp at Main Street: nighttime paving, then reopen
THURSDAY, MAY 4
- NB I-65 southeast ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling and patching, then reopen
- NB I-65 northeast ramp at Whiteland Road: daytime milling and patching, then reopen
- NB and SB I-65 at Main Street: nighttime paving along shoulder area, then reopen
FRIDAY, MAY 5
- SB I-65 northwest ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen
- SB I-65 southwest ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen
SATURDAY, MAY 6
- NB I-65 southeast ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen
- NB I-65 northeast ramp at Whiteland Road: nighttime paving, then reopen
INDOT officials say mainline surface paving could begin the week of May 7, weather permitting.
Ramps at State Road 44/Franklin are slated to be repaired and resurfaced in early June.