× Enjoy the sun while we have it because we’ll be wet from Thursday-Sunday with flash flooding concerns this weekend

Enjoy today and tomorrow because it will be DRY and WARM! We’ll hit 78 and be partly cloudy today with a light breeze from the south.

Tomorrow will be the WARMEST day of the next 7 before “cooler” air moves in along with rain on Thursday and Friday.

Our next storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong overnight.

Thursday and Friday won’t be a washout, but periods of heavy rain underneath thunderstorms will be possible. You can expect ~0.5″ through Friday night.

However the WEEKEND will be wet!! Saturday is looking like virtually a wash out.

From Thursday through Sunday many areas will pick up 2-3″ of rain so flash flooding could be an issue through the weekend.

We’ll see a pretty significant cool down into early next week with highs in the 50s on Monday.