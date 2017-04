INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters are always ready to risk their lives to save others in the community, but sometimes their small acts of kindness are just as meaningful.

While on a medical call Monday, crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department spotted an elderly woman struggling to mow her lawn next door.

The Engine 82 firefighters reportedly jumped in and took care of her mowing immediately.

Wayne Township tweeted a video of the kind act, saying it’s “what it’s all about.”