Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly discuss legislation supporting mental health help for officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and Sen. Todd Young will join law enforcement officers from agencies across the state to discuss legislation supporting mental health services for police officers.

The senators introduced the bipartisan Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act earlier this month. It would help law enforcement agencies establish or enhance mental health services for officers.

The measure was inspired in part by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Office of Professional Development and Officer Wellness, which was created to help alleviate the stress and trauma officers face. The office also initiated a peer monitoring program.

The legislation proposed by Donnelly and Young would allow law enforcement agencies to use federal grant funding to initiate peer mentoring pilot programs. It would also direct the Department of Defense, VA and Department of Justice to consult on military mental health practices that could be adopted by law enforcement agencies. In addition, it would provide further support to officers by studying the effectiveness of crisis hotlines and annual mental health checks.

Monday’s news conference will include both senators along with IMPD Chief Bryan Roach, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen and his daughter, Lebanon police officer Taylor Nielsen, and Danny Overley with the Fraternal Order of Police.