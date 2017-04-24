Man finds owner of locket found in Anderson parking lot
Update: The man who found a locket in an Anderson parking lot Monday says he has found its owner and is working to get it to her.
Original story below:
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man is searching for the owner of a locket that may contain someone’s ashes.
The trinket was reportedly found in a Walmart parking lot in Anderson at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The heart-shaped locket reads “Rick 1958-2016” with the inscription “always in my heart on the back.”
The person who found it, Dylan or @SnellsonMandela on Twitter, is asking for help to find the rightful owner.
If you know who lost this potentially precious locket, you’re asked to contact him.