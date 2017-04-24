Indiana man, 84, dies after falling into well

Posted 6:52 pm, April 24, 2017

Conservation officer's truck

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – An 84-year-old man died Monday after falling into a well at his home in Kosciusko County.

Conservation officers say Maurice Terry was cleaning out the well pit on EMS B45 Lane to make sure it was working properly. About a half an hour later, his wife found him submerged in the water. She reportedly flagged down a passerby that called 911.

North Webster Fire and EMS responded to the scene with conservation officers. First responders were able to recover Terry from the well.

The man’s death is being investigated as a possible drowning. At this time, authorities believe the incident was accidental.

