WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in a movie theater parking lot Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. outside Westfield's Regal Cinemas Village Park 17 on 146th Street, near US 31.

Police say the blaze began in one vehicle and quickly spread to another nearby.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.