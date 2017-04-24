Columbus police arrest woman on warrant after toddler dials 911

Posted 11:15 am, April 24, 2017

Paris Mann

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus woman was arrested on a warrant on Sunday after a toddler accidentally called 911.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the 2200 block of Sims Court shortly before noon. Dispatch advised the responding officers that it sounded like a child playing on the telephone.

Officers were also told that Paris Mann, 29, of Columbus, who resides at the apartment, had a Bartholomew County Superior Court II Warrant for her arrest.

Officers arrived at the apartment a short time later and determined that there was no problem, and it was just an accidental dial by a toddler.  They also confirmed the warrant for Mann’s arrest, and she was taken into custody. She was later transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The child remained at the apartment with a family member.

