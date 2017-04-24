× April showers are on the way

So far April has been a mild, dry month. We’ll stay warm and dry for the next two days before our weather pattern undergoes a major change. Two weather systems will affect us this week and bring several rounds of April showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely this weekend and a flash flooding threat may emerge by Sunday. We’ll also see a major cool down once the rain ends.

April has been a mild, dry month.

Warm weather will continue for the next 48 hours.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

Rain is likely Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Thunderstorms will develop late Friday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday.

Heavy rain will continue through Sunday.

1-3″ of rain is possible through the weekend.