A beautiful stretch of weather thru Wednesday followed by a wet second half of the week

We are looking ahead to a BEAUTIFUL Monday. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be PERFECT with abundant sunshine. We’ll hit 74 degrees this afternoon, with a beautiful evening and store.

Over the next 3 days temperatures will be on the rise! We’ll return to the 80s briefly on Wednesday.

The dry stretch of weather will last through sunset on Wednesday. Thursday will begin an unsettled pattern that will linger through the weekend.

Those daily rain chances are really going to add up! Through noon on Sunday many areas will see 2″+ of new rainfall.

Temperatures will remain mild throughout the weekend despite increasing rain chances.