One person dead after hit and run on west side, splits car in two

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A fatal hit and run occurred late Saturday night on the west side.

Around midnight on Saturday, police responded to a vehicle accident on 34th and Moller Road.

Police say a male driver, turning east onto 34th from southbound Moller, struck another car, going north on Moller, which was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger. The car that was struck was sheared in two.

The female passenger was dead at the scene, and the male driver was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle turning onto 34th street that struck the other car fled the scene on foot and the police are looking for him.

There are no other known injuries at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.