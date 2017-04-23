Off-duty officer shoots man outside Michigan City hospital

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man has been shot following a confrontation with two off-duty police officers outside a hospital in Michigan City.

Indiana state police said Sunday that the officers were in uniform and working security Saturday afternoon at Franciscan Health when they were asked to check on a man in the facility’s parking lot who refused requests by his relatives to seek medical assistance.

State police say 46-year-old Thomas Walsh III of Michigan City pointed a handgun at one of the officers. The second officer shot Walsh several times.

Walsh was listed in critical condition at a hospital in South Bend.

Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek has asked the state police to investigate the shooting. The names of the officers were not released.