× Man facing murder charge following fatal shooting at Bedford McDonald’s

BEDFORD, Ind. – A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s in Bedford.

Police were dispatched to a physical fight at the restaurant in the 3300 block of 16th Street at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Before officers arrived, they were told a male had been shot and the shooter had left the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to IU Health Bedford, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

Witnesses provided officers with a vehicle description and a direction of travel. The suspect vehicle was located shortly after at Patrick Robbins Way and State Road 37.

The suspect, Evan Schaffer of Orleans, was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he’s being held without bond on a murder charge.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.