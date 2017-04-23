IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories, end of legislative session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will this year's legislative session be remembered? Will it be known as the roads session, or the "beer and burrito" session?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner, and former state lawmakers Mike Murphy and Christina Hale discuss this week's top stories, including the highlights of the 2017 legislative session.

Our panel also recaps the state of the city address delivered last week by Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis), and discusses a recent report in the IndyStar involving the issue of marijuana and the potential under-the-radar influence of several key lobbyists across Indiana.