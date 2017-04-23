Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno flavored chips due to potential presence of Salmonella

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frito-Lay is recalling multiple jalapeno flavored products due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.

The company’s “Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips” and its “Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips” are affected by the recall.

The products were distributed in retail stores and via food service, vending and other channels throughout the U.S. There have not been any reported illnesses related to the recall.

If you’ve purchased these singular packaged products with a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or before, you’re advised not to consume them.

The following multi-pack products with a “use by” date of June 20 are also affected by the recall: “12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multi-pack Sack,” “20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack,” “30 count Miss Vickie’s Multi-pack Tray,” “30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multi-pack Tray,” and “32 count Miss Vickie’s Multi-pack Box.”

Any other products or flavors contained in the multi-packs are not being recalled.

Frito-Lay is working with the FDA to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed. Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

