Fire erupts in adult store in Castleton, causing $800,000 worth of damage

Posted 9:37 am, April 23, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An adult store in Castleton suffered major damage during a fire early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 6700 block of East 82nd Street at approximately 5:43 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they reportedly found fire showing from the front door of the Cirilla’s store.

Investigators believe the fire caused around $800,000 in damage to the building. Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

