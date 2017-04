× Cleveland sweeps Pacers in Game 4, 106-102

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Despite an amazing performance by Lance Stephenson, the Pacers lost Game 4,106-102, and have been swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were too much for Indiana’s defense. Paul George struggled from the field today, failing to match his Game 3 performance of 36 points.