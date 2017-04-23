A couple trips to the 80s this week

Posted 10:42 pm, April 23, 2017, by

Temperatures should be fantastic this week if you like mild, and even warm, temperatures.  It starts Monday with mostly sunny skies.  Temperatures will quickly rise after a cool start.

Hour-by-Hour forecast Monday.

Temperatures should top out in the lower to middle 70°s.

Forecast high temperatures Monday.

Temperatures will keep climbing Tuesday and Wednesday.  High temperatures should cross the 80° mark for the fourth and fifth time of 2017.

A weather system will drive down through the Rocky Mountains later in the week.  Ahead of the system, winds will turn out of the south and southwest Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Computer model projection of upper level winds Saturday morning.

Temperatures should soar to the middle 80°s Saturday and Sunday following a warm front passing the area.  Humidity should also climb, especially Sunday.  Showers and thunderstorms will be possible both days.  Strong storms may be possible late Sunday.  Stay tuned!

