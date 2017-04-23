× 151 people arrested or cited by excise police during IU’s Little 500 weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Little 500 festivities kept law enforcement officers busy this weekend.

Indiana State Excise Police arrested or cited 151 people on 316 various charges during enforcement patrols in Bloomington. Officers say 114 of the subjects were minors, 36 were adults and one was a juvenile.

The majority of the arrests were for illegal possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by minors and possession of false identification. Other charges included possession of marijuana, furnishing alcohol to minors, and various traffic related offenses.

Most of those arrested were issued summons and released on site. They were then required to appear in a Monroe County court at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say arrests were down from last year. Officers made 179 arrests last Little 500 weekend.