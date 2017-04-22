SWAT teams serves search warrant for drugs on northeast side, 4 arrested

Posted 4:48 pm, April 22, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.  – IMPD’s SWAT team arrested four individuals Friday night after serving a search warrant on the northeast side.

At around 8:30 p.m., members of IMPD’s SWAT team executed a drug related search warrant at a residence in the 3300 block of Orchard Ave.

According to a press release, authorities have been building a case against 19-year-old Ronald “Doodie” Eldridge and detained him outside the residence.

Minutes later, the team made entry into the house and detained three more individuals. Dujuan Terry, 20, Richard Wells, 24, and Brittany Davidson, 26, were arrested after police reportedly found cocaine, heroin, Oxycontin, cash and 5 pistols.

Eldridge, Terry and Wells were charged with dealing and possessing cocaine and heroin, possession of cocaine with a firearm and maintaining a common nuisance.

Davidson was charged with visiting a common nuisance. All suspects were transported to the Arrestee Processing Center.

Three of the five firearms were reported stolen from Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.

