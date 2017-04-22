Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘FLG’ theft network operating in central Indiana
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public on their Facebook page that an active theft ring is operating in central Indiana.
The network is know as the “Felony Lane Gang” and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, according to police.
FLG members allegedly target females who leave their purse inside of their car. According to the Facebook post, they will then break into the car, steal information from the purse and then will commit fraud at bank.
The members reportedly use wigs to disguise themselves like the victims and have been linked to crimes in central Indiana.
Johnson County is urging the public to follow these 12 steps in order to stay protected from car theft.
- Do not leave purses or valuable personal property inside of parked cars.
- If you can’t take valuables with you, do not leave them in plain sight.
- Always lock your vehicle.
- Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running.
- When at home, park your vehicles in a locked garage.
- Leave your home’s exterior lights on.
- When parking, check that all doors and your truck are locked.
- Be prepared for the worst. Sometimes, even with preparation, a theft can still happen.
- Pay attention to your surroundings when parking.
- Report any incident where you believe someone has entered your vehicle without permission.
- If you are a victim of theft; report the incident immediately, contact your bank, place a fraud alert on accounts and monitor your card statements.
- Set up alerts through your bank that immediately notify you when threshold transactions are made.