“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran dead at 56

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. – Erin Moran who played Joanie Cunningham on  the 1970’s television show,  “Happy Days”  has died at age 56  in her southern Indiana home.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the Harrison County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive female.

Emergency crews arrived at the home and determined that Erin Marie Moran Fleischmann was deceased.

An autopsy is pending.

The actress and her husband Steve Fleischmann were living in a mobile home park in New Salisbury, near Corydon, Indiana.

