FedEx set to upgrade hub at airport, 200 employees will be hired

INDIANAPOLIS — Air-freight operator FedEx will spend $170 million to upgrade its hub at Indianapolis International Airport and hire more than 200 workers, most of whom will be part-time.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports FedEx’s expansion is predicted to increase 2017 revenue and earnings for the company. That may be a good sign for the airport, as about 12 percent of the airport’s 2015 revenue was from FedEx, through lease payments and landing fees.

Despite passenger growth, since 2015 there was an almost 2 percent decline in weight of cargo shipments to and from the airport.

The Airports Council International says Indianapolis is the eighth-busiest cargo airport in the United States and the 24th-busiest in the world. FedEx represented 98 percent of the airport’s air freight last year.