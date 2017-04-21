Two men arrested for arson on east side

Posted 5:56 pm, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:09PM, April 21, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Police arrested two men Thursday for allegedly setting fire to a home and vehicle on the city's east side.

Larry Owens, 52, and Gregory Parks, 38, are accused of burglary and arson to a residential structure. They are also accused of arson to a vehicle.

The victim lived on the 1100 block of Bradley Ave.

Detectives are thanking a witness for calling police when she saw the two men running from the burning home, because they say arson cases are tough to crack.

Including these two men, IMPD have arrested six people this year for arson.

In 2016, detectives investigated 137 fires as arson and arrested 22 people.

