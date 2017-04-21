Two children die in Jennings County house fire

Posted 3:11 pm, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 03:32PM, April 21, 2017

BUTLERVILLE, Ind.– Two young children died Thursday in a house fire, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 11:15 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to the fire in the 1300 block of North County Road 615 East in Campbell Township.

The home was fully engulfed when responders arrived. The owner of the home, 55-year-old Kenneth Collett of Butlerville, escaped and was taken to St Vincent Jennings Hospital before being transferred to Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Collett told officials he was unable to locate two children in the home due to thick smoke and flames.

The bodies of the two children, ages 3 and 4, were found after the fire was extinguished. Autopsies are pending to determine the official cause of death.

