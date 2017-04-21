Police: Thieves confess to stealing from high school students, trading items for drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – Two people are arrested, accused of stealing electronic devices from high school students.

Surveillance video captures two people roaming the hallways of New Palestine High School on Monday. Police believe 22-year-old Codey Martin and 18-year-old Samantha Cravens snuck in an unlocked door during a sporting event.

“To walk in a school that you’ve never been enrolled in or currently enrolled in, you’d probably stick out like a sore thumb and to walk in the school and steal some items was pretty brazen,” explains Jessy Walley, with the New Palestine Police Department.

Footage reveals Martin walking back in forth near the lockers and then looking inside a backpack. Police say he swiped an iPad and a calculator. Another camera shows, Cravens waiting for a man to pass by and then once he’s out of sight she grabs a backpack that was on the ground.

“The woman claims she just went in with the intentions of using the restroom and saw the backpack, saw the opportunity and took it,” explains Walley.

In a matter of minutes, the thieves had their hands on more than $2,000 worth of electronics.

A couple days after the theft, a school administrator called police after seeing two people nearby the school that resembled the suspects in the surveillance video. When detectives questioned Martin and Cravens, the two confessed to the crime and even said the school laptop was traded for drugs.

“I definitely believe that desperation was a big part of that. They did admit they have a pretty pricey heroin addiction,” explains Walley.

Investigators believe Martin and Cravens could be connected to other “I’m not eliminating the possibility that they have been a limited factor in some of these break-ins,” explains Walley.

According to the police report, after Martin was busted he told detectives ‘he knew it was wrong but he took the stuff anyway.’

Both suspects are facing felony theft and drug charges.