Police: Child grazed by bullet after reaching for gun Indy’s north side

Posted 2:30 pm, April 21, 2017, by

Picture from scene on April 21, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating an incident involving a 4-year-old child in which the child was grazed by a bullet after grabbing for a gun.

Police were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. near East 38th Street and North College Avenue.

According to officers, the child was inside a parked car near East 38th Street and North College Avenue.

There was a gun in the child’s reach that had been “stashed” in the car. The child grabbed for the gun, and it went off and grazed the child’s hand. The injury was not serious, and the child was not transported.

Police are talking with the child’s parents and witnesses. At this time, they say the gun discharge was accidental.

