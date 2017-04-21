× Pacers regroup after historic loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prior to Thursday night, no team in NBA Playoff history had every lost when holding a lead of 25 points or more at halftime. Not exactly history you want to make, and the Pacers became the first team to lose in such a fashion, falling 119-114 at The Fieldhouse.

The Blue and Gold have two days to practice and reorganize for game four.

“You wish you could get this taste out of your mouth and get right back to it,” said Paul George at Friday’s practice, “but unfortunately, you gotta have it weigh on you.”

The Pacers have proven they can hang with the Cavaliers and more, literally being a shot away in game one and dominating to the tune of 74 first half points in game three, the most prolific half in team playoff history. They’ve been close, losing three games by one point, six points, and five points, but that’s not enough.

“It’s not about being close,” said Pacers guard C.J. Miles. “No one’s ever won a ring being close.”

The Blue and Gold face a must-win game four Sunday afternoon at The Fieldhouse. Game time is set for 1:00 p.m.