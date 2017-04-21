× Pacers fall in 0-3 hole after blowing huge lead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a record-breaking collapse for the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in game three of their best-of-seven series with the Cavaliers.

Indiana built a 25-point halftime lead, but by the end of the third quarter it was down to single digits. After scoring a franchise record 74 points in the first half alone, the Pacers score only 40 in the second half total and are now down three games to none to the world champs.

“They made a lot of three’s,” said Pacers forward Thaddeus Young. “When we have guys covered, we have to be able to stay home and stay with our guys. Some were contested and some weren’t”

Afterwards, both coaches admitted the start of the third quarter was the key between this game becoming a blowout and the Cavs getting right back into it.

“You have to come out with the urgency to put a team away and not give them any life,” Indiana head coach Nate McMillan said. “Your defense has to be established right away.”

“I watched it kind of unravel,” said Pacers forward Paul George. “That’s when I should have stepped in and demanded the ball maybe a little bit more just to start out, getting us moving, get us flowing. I did a poor job of that to start that third.”

The Pacers will try to keep the series and the season alive on Sunday. Game four is set for 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.