INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several lanes of I-465 are closed near the Sam Jones Expressway in Indianapolis due to a crash.

INDOT says the left two southbound lanes and left two northbound lanes are closed. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

One woman was transported to Eskenazi Health in stable but serious condition. She was the only person in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

