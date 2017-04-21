× Marsh to close 6 more Indiana stores due to ‘weak performance’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh Supermarkets announced another round of closings, including six Indiana stores.

The stores will close on May 14, according to the company. March blamed “sustained weak performance” for the closures. Here are the Indiana locations involved:

6243 E. Washington St Indianapolis IN 46219

5104 N. Franklin Indianapolis IN 46226

7481 Shadeland Indianapolis IN 46250

2021 E. Wabash Frankfort IN 46041

824 N. Third St Logansport IN 46947

218 W. Lincoln Portland IN 47371

In addition, the company said a location in Union City, Ohio, would shut down.

Marsh sent a statement about the impending closures:

We are closing the stores due to sustained weak performance. This is a very difficult decision for us as we have been serving these communities for many years and have many great relationships with our valued customers. We are working to employ associates who wish to remain with Marsh at one of our other stores.

Marsh, headquartered in Indianapolis, previously announced this week that two central Indiana stores would close on May 6. The company announced other closures earlier this year, including a store in Nora that closed on April 8 and another location on Madison Avenue that shut down on March 25.