× Major Davis pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of IMPD officer Perry Renn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man charged with murder in the death of IMPD officer Perry Renn has agreed to a plea deal and will be sentenced later this month.

Major Davis II pleaded guilty in the case during a hearing Friday. He’ll be sentenced to life without parole on April 27. Prosecutors had said they planned to seek the death penalty in the case. The death penalty has been dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.

Renn was shot and killed on July 5, 2014, when he and Officer Nicholas Gallico responded to a report of shots fired in an alley off of 34th Street on the east side. Renn was struck by three rifle rounds fired by Davis during an exchange of gunfire. Davis was wounded in the incident.

“Pursuant to this agreement, Major Davis II will spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of parole,” said Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry. “This resolution meets the wishes of Officer Renn’s widow, Lynn Renn, and provides finality on the criminal matter. By this plea, the family, friends, and witnesses impacted by this violent act will avoid what would likely have been years of courtroom proceedings for discovery, trial, and possible appeals.”

Lynn Renn, widow of the fallen officer, sent the following statement about Davis’ guilty plea:

“This is the conclusion that I wanted and that Perry would have wanted. The plea provides finality and allows me and others deeply impacted to avoid the possibility of a lengthy trial and appeals process. Justice has been served. I hope that we can now focus our thoughts away from this criminal case and to the legacy and sacrifice of Perry. “I want to thank my family and dearest friends, my IMPD family, other survivors in the law enforcement community, FOP Lodge #86 and many others in the community for their continued support and encouragement. I want to thank Prosecutor Curry and his office for keeping me informed and consulting with me throughout this very complex and stressful process.”

Renn was a 22-year veteran of the force. He was laid to rest on July 11, 2014, in a public ceremony.

The case against Davis stalled multiple times, with questions raised about his competency to stand trial and a controversy in which Davis tried to fire his defense attorney. A judge ruled Davis competent to stand trial in February, and a trial date had been set for October.