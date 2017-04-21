Bill aimed at stopping predator teachers headed to governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers passed a bill on Friday that is aimed at preventing sex crimes involving teachers by increasing frequency of background checks.

House Bill 1079 combines multiple policies into one bill, including a mandatory background check for all school employees every five years, and a checks and balances system for the Department of education and courts to keep track of cases where teachers are convicted of sex crimes.

Human trafficking was added to a list of offenses in which a teachers license can be revoked after conviction.

The bill now heads to Governor Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law.

The lawmakers’ decision to pass the bill comes just a few weeks after two teachers were arrested on child sex crimes charges.

Last week, Ben Davis High School teacher Robert Chin was arrested for having sex with a student multiple times. On Thursday, Beau Engle, a Tipton High School teacher, was arrested on 10 counts of child seduction charges.

