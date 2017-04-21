Large plume of smoke visible for miles after house fire on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to a house fire Friday morning.

A plume of billowing smoke could be seen for miles. Flames were still visible when crews arrived in the 200 block of South Sherman Drive.

The call originally came in as a double residence fire around 6:30 a.m. According to crews at the scene, the home was mostly gone and firefighters were putting out hot spots. Neighboring homes suffered damage to the siding due to intense heat from the fire.

This is a developing story.