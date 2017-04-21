× House approves pre-K expansion; Senate expected to vote Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would expand pre-kindergarten options around Indiana took a step toward becoming law.

The House approved House Enrolled Act 1004 in an 82-16 vote Friday. The measure now goes to the Senate. If it passes there, it will head to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.

The measure would expand On My Way Pre-K, the state’s pre-K pilot program that was established in 2014. It currently serves nearly 2,300 students in Allen, Lake, Marion, Jackson and Vanderburgh counties. House Bill 1004 would add up to 15 additional counties to the program and potentially quadruple the amount of low-income families who participate.

Eligibility requirements would remain the same as they currently stand, with the income threshold at 127 percent of the federal poverty level. If programs are at capacity in the five original counties, the threshold could increase to 185 percent of the federal poverty level to reach more families. Priority would go to children most in need in rural counties.

Funding for the program would be provided in the state’s biennial budget.