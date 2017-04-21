× Family of Ben Davis student killed in crash thanks community

INDIANAPOLIS, IN– The family of a 17-year old girl killed in a car crash on I-70 this week spoke out for the first time Friday to thank the community for the outpouring of support they’ve received.

Taylor Parsons was one of two Ben Davis High School students who died after the wreck near the Harding St. exit. Her family said she wanted to go to college and become a substance abuse counselor before her life was cut short Tuesday.

“She was my best friend, she was my sunshine, she was my everything,” Parsons’ mother, Heather Pitcock, said.

She’s holding onto the memories, the smiles and the large mark her daughter left.

“They say they leave an imprint on your heart, she left a footprint on mine bigger than life,” Annie Fleener, Parsons’ great-grandmother said.

Parsons’ family said she always wore a seat belt, but that night, none of the five teens in the vehicle did.

“When I heard that I was like something is not right,” Pitcock said.

A survivor said moments before they crashed, they were chased by another driver after a verbal altercation in the park. Five teens in the vehicle were ejected. Parsons and Brandon Gross, 18, died. The others were seriously hurt. Parsons’ family said one teen was released from the hospital and two others remain there.

“I just hope they know that I am praying for every one of their kids,” Pitcock said.

Troopers said they located the driver witnesses described and are investigating whether the driver was involved with the crash.

Meanwhile, it’s the outpouring of support helping get Parsons’ family through.

“I don’t think we could be any more humbled than how we are,” Ashley Hair, Parsons’ cousin, said.

The moments with the teen who was the light of their lives, they’ll always carry with them.

“I’m proud to be her mom. I mean I’m, she always told me I promise I’ll make you proud and I am a proud mom,” Pitcock said.

“God’s greatest gift is our memories and we’ve got a lot of good ones of her,” Fleener said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Parsons’ family with funeral and burial expenses.