Couple says they won’t do business online again after convertible top fiasco

RUSHVILLE, Ind. -- A couple says they hired a man online to install a convertible top and it turned into an expensive nightmare.

Clarence Owens and his wife posted an ad on the internet, and the man who responded told them he had experience installing convertible tops. So, they hired him and paid him $600.

"He was super nice the first day. I mean he was friendly, he came in my house," Owens said.

Owens said the man told him his name was Curtis, but after the second day it became clear he wasn't doing the job correctly.

"I told my wife he didn’t know what he was doing," Owens said. "He kind of pushed away from us when I started questioning his companies or businesses he had."

Owens said after the man left, he inspected the top and found it ruined. The couple filed a police report, but didn't expect to get their money back because they had no contract and little information about the repairman.

"I would like him to apologize to us for what he did. The money’s no big issue," Owens said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted the repairman by phone. He gave us the name Don and said it was the Owens' who ripped him off. He claimed he had experience and found the couple calling their insurance company before he finished the job.

"I don’t know what they heck they did. Tears, rips, whatever you guys are talking about, I don’t know anything about them. All I know is they (weren't) in there whenever I left that property," the man said.

Tim Maniscalo, CEO of the Central Indiana Better Business Bureau, said if you plan to do business, especially online, you should do your research.

"We get complaints every day here at BBB," Maniscalo said. "We always tell people get at least three estimates and then go to BBB to check out to see if they’re a trustworthy business."

Owens said he learned his lesson and he will never do business online again.

"This is the first time for me. It won’t happen again," Owens said.