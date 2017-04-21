× American Cancer Society trying to break Guinness World Record to raise awareness for colon cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Saturday, the American Cancer Society will try to break the Guinness World Record for “most balloons popped simultaneously in one location” at the Indy Eleven game.

The attempt symbolizes a much bigger cause, popping the stigma around colon cancer. It is the second leading cause of cancer death when men and woman are combined, according to the ACS.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to let people know that it is one of the most preventable, treatable and beatable cancers…if it’s found early.

“We recognize that there is a stigma when it comes to colorectal cancer,” said Bev Austin, senior manager of Community Engagement with the American Cancer Society. “Many people feel embarrassed to talk about it. However, lives can be saved by knowing who colon cancer affects, how to prevent it, and when to be screened.”

At halftime, fans in attendance at the Indy Eleven game will attempt to “Pop the Stigma” along with more than 8,428 balloons. the current Guinness World Record set in China on March 18, 2005.

All cancer survivors in attendance will have the opportunity to be honored and walk a lap around the field at halftime.

To learn more about colon cancer, visit cancer.org/colon, or call the American Cancer Society’s National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345.