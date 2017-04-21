× 4 arrested for meth after Wayne County traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Wayne County have arrested 4 people after a traffic stop just east of Abington.

Chastity Pitcher, 43, Ted Durham, 46. Randy Jackson, 46 and Khylier Javon Childress-Shelby, 20, all of Connorsville, were arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop.

At around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, a state trooper pulled over a vehicle, driven by Pitcher, on Pottershop Rd. just east of Abington. After speaking with Pitcher, the trooper reportedly became suspicious and discovered Pitcher was driving on a suspended license.

A search was conducted and police reportedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle.

All 4 suspects were charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. They were transported to the Wayne County Jail.

Anyone with information about illegal drug use is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756.